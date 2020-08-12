Editor: Due to the current pandemic, Arlington public-school students will be having school online, and it would benefit middle- and high-school students to have a later start time, for a multitude of reasons.
Teens need around eight to 10 hours of sleep a day, according to federal guidelines, and with a later school start, teens would be able to wake up later and, with a full night of sleep, students will be able to stay focused and have improved concentration.
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, “without sleep, teens are more likely to be overweight, not engage in daily physical activity, suffer from symptoms of depression, engage in unhealthy risk behaviors such as drinking, smoking tobacco, and using illicit drugs, and perform poorly in school. And according to the CDC and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, “during puberty, adolescents become sleepy later at night and need to sleep later in the morning as a result of shifts in biological rhythms.”
If the school system switched its start time to 9 a.m., especially in this pandemic, it would benefit middle- and high-school students.
Owen Chin, Arlington
Chin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 647 in Arlington.
