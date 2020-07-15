Editor: When my daughters’ beloved camp canceled for this summer, we were crushed. But the director’s explanation changed the way I see everything right now.
“COVID is everywhere,” he said. “How could we safely operate camp knowing that COVID was there? The answer is, we cannot. COVID and camp as we know and love it are incompatible right now.”
The camp made a values-based decision to prioritize the health and safety of the community. I am calling on Arlington Public Schools to do the same.
Currently, APS is planning a two-tiered approach that would include a hybrid track – a mix of in-person and online learning – and an all-virtual track. This approach has divided the community and promises to create two distinctly separate and inequitable school systems. What’s more, APS is requiring parents to make a year-long decision on short notice.
Working with educators and other parents, I have come up with an alternate plan – OneAPS – that keeps the school system united and prioritizes safety and our most vulnerable students while providing the most flexibility as our region weathers the pandemic.
Under the plan, APS will create a robust online-learning platform and provide intensive training on virtual teaching. All students will begin school online and receive synchronous online instruction four days a week.
As conditions permit, and following strict health protocols, teachers who opt in will be paired with pods of no more than 20 students to provide supplemental in-person support – beginning with the students with the greatest need.
All students will receive the same robust, online instruction and engage in virtual community-building activities. In-person support will be expanded or paused as conditions allow.
I desperately want my daughter back in the classroom. She needs her teachers who challenge her intellectually and support her emotionally. And they have told me they need their students. But we are not ready.
By protecting our community and opening slowly and strategically, we will be able to fully reopen our schools much sooner.
Courtney Fox, Arlington
Fox, founder of Foxfire Strategies, lives with her husband and two daughters in Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.