Virginia recently passed legislation allowing men and women who were convicted of an offense and sentenced for life under the age of 18 to be eligible for parole after 20 years. This change in law will provide hope to 720 people sentenced to life without parole as a youth.
While this is a step in the right direction, the governor should enact HB 256 so that Virginia can take additional steps to address the problems that precede lengthy sentences some youth receive, specifically disorderly conduct in schools.
Current law in the Commonwealth allows children in school to be criminally charged with disorderly conduct if causing any public “inconvenience, annoyance or alarm.” This is outrageous.
We know from history that youth who are referred and held accountable in criminal courts are more likely to continue getting into trouble in the future.
Today’s youth have a unique capacity for change and our school discipline policies should be geared towards helping the next generation reach their full potential by seeking alternatives to incarceration that prioritize community engagement and seek to involve families.
Given the opportunity to learn from their bad decisions, rather than being punished as a criminal, Virginia youth will flourish. This is why I write to ask that the governor enact House Bill 256.
Chris Allan, Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.