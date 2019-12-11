Editor: The Nov. 28 editorial regarding students protesting on school time suggests that these young people can only learn in the classroom, and suggests that they aren’t serious students.
I can tell you, from first-hand knowledge, that this is not the case.
I’ve been working with these students and their predecessors since 2015 to get movement by Fairfax County Public Schools to act on climate change. They came to me for technical support on their arguments when they lobbied the School Board to put significant solar systems on schools.
Are they serious students? One just graduated in three years from Northwestern University and is CEO of a medical-device startup; one is on academic scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh; one is pre-med at the University of Virginia; another is pre-med at George Mason University in the honors program; one is at Stanford University; and another at Columbia University. The young people that protested on Dec. 6 are just as impressive.
These young people are serious students and they have a serious message for all their fellow citizens and government officials. They are protesting to get real action at all levels of government on the existential threat of their lifetime: manmade climate change.
They got your attention by taking some time out from sitting in school so they can practice civics and civic engagement. Good. That’s a start.
Susan Stillman, Vienna
