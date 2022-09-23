Editor: Town halls are the foundation of democracy, because anyone can participate and discuss local issues important to them with neighbors and elected representatives.
Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent community conversations with the new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, are exactly that: democracy in action and an attempt to make a government institution, the school system, more transparent, accountable and responsive to public need.
I recently attended one of the many listening sessions hosted by the superintendent and appreciated the chief executive officer of this public agency making herself available for all people to share feedback about local education and brainstorm ways to better one of America’s largest school districts.
The superintendent is not required to host these town-hall-style events, so I hope everyone in the area takes advantage of the opportunity to participate in one of democracy’s classic exercises: the public forum.
Aaron Kohrs, Alexandria (Fairfax County)
