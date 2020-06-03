Editor: The pandemic that continues to spread around the world has created what can only be called the most difficult of times.
People have passed away, jobs have been lost and millions of lives have been impacted. There is no way to measure the trauma that people all over the world have faced, and it will take time to recover.
COVID-19 has the biggest impact on those in poverty, who may not be able to engage in social-distancing and take other precautionary measures.
During troubling times, people who are fortunate enough to not have to worry about finding their next meal or making their next rent payment often look for ways to help. I have one solution for those who are hoping to do a little good.
The Borgen Project is a national non-profit organization that works to make global poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. Fighting against global poverty helps to improve lives and boost economies.
In a time when we have lost so many people, the Borgen Project is providing a way to save lives. I encourage everyone to check out the organization and, if you are able, make a donation to fight against global poverty.
I also encourage you to use your voices and reach out to your congressional representatives, encouraging them to support efforts. It all starts with an e-mail or phone call.
Ava Singh, Arlington
