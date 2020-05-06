Editor: I am vehemently against the suspension of service for 12 weeks on the whole Silver Line, as has been proposed by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
This is another example of “the public be damned” attitude of WMATA general manager Paul Wiedefeld that exasperates me.
I know that some tie-in work needs to be done at the Wiehle Reston East station. But to suspend service on the whole Silver Line is stupid and counter-productive. It will cause people like me serious inconvenience if the COVID-19 crisis lessens, as it is likely to do in the summer months. It is not in the environmental interest. It is not in the social interest.
We the residents of northwest Fairfax County were promised good service by WMATA and the promoters of the Silver Line. Now they are going back on their promises.
I have a compromise suggestion. The Silver Line will operate on weekdays only, with bus service substituted on the weekends to and from Ballston Metro so that the tie-in work between part one and part two of the Silver Line can be done. This would be in July only. At other times, normal COVID-19 service would be operated.
But the suspension of service for 12 weeks on the whole Silver Line is out of the question as I see it. It is not in the public interest, and is not in WMATA’s interest, because the proposed closure will discourage people from using transit.
We need to realize that transportation is the number-one source of climate pollution and premature deaths related to air pollution. We need policies in place to reflect these facts.
This asinine proposal must be stopped in its tracks. I call for picketing and demonstrations should WMATA not listen to people like me – and reason.
Niels Pemberton, Reston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.