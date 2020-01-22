Editor: I was charged with a minor traffic violation by an Arlington police officer in November, and issued a summons to appear in General District Court on Jan. 6.
The summons was for a failure to stop before turning right on red at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and North Sycamore Street, an exit from Interstate 66.
I maintained I was not guilty, as I initiated the turn while the orange turn arrow was in play, and in accordance with guidance from the Virginia DMV drivers’ manual. So I went to court, pleading “not guilty.”
I also objected to the stationary positioning of police personnel “behind the bushes” at this location (and others) to pursue violations in areas of enforcement ambiguity.
The only court evidence presented was the oral testimony of the police representative, the summons, and my written and oral testimony.
If the General District Court routinely provides greater weight to the testimony of the officer issuing the summons than to the person charged without supporting evidence, then I question the degree of impartiality inherent in the process. After all, both individuals are capable of human errors in observation and conclusion.
What I recommend is that the statement (Bullet #2) on the back of the Arlington Uniform Summons that states “You are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” be removed, as I believe that is an exaggeration of fact deserving of three Pinocchios.
What I have learned from this experience is that I should have taken the advice of all my peers and simply pleaded guilty – even though I believed I was not guilty – paid the fine and not gone to court. I think that is what happens in the vast majority of cases, and I now understand why.
My only reason for writing this is to see whether other residents feel the same way, and if so suggest they express their opinions to the County Board (countyboard@arlingtonva.us), the chief of police and the commonwealth’s attorney.
William Johnson, Arlington
