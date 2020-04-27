The Bel Air Woman’s Club would like to thank Mr. Bruce Potter, the publisher of InsideNova for his support and sponsorship of the 42nd Prince William County Spelling Bee. The local Bee was hosted by the Bel Air Woman’s Club at Hampton Middle School on Tuesday, March 10, with 55 spellers from local schools. Many hours of preparation go into this event and without Mr. Potter and his staff, the event would be impossible.
Bel Air would also like to thank Sentara Northern Medical Center, SPARK (a Prince William County Educational Foundation), and the Hampton Middle School for their support as well. The staff of Hampton Middle School works with InsideNova and the Bel Air representative to assure that setup for the Bee including the sound system being adequate. Without the dedication of these sponsors and their staff members, this event would not be the memorable occasion it is for the excellent spellers of Prince William County.
Karen A. Attreed, President, Bel Air Woman’s Club
