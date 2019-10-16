Editor: I lost my grandmother and father to Alzheimer’s, both diagnosed in their late 50s, my father dying at the age of 67. My mother was his full-time caregiver until four months before he passed, and it affected the entire family.
Alzheimer’s disease is the nation’s sixth leading cause of death, and the only one in the top 10 that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed, and it is imperative that we have elected officials who are working to make Alzheimer’s a national priority.
As an Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador, I am fortunate to work with U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-11th) on a regular basis to discuss the staggering impact of Alzheimer’s on Virginia and across the nation. Not only does he consistently support our initiatives, he participated in our recent Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Reston Town Center.
We are grateful for his willingness to not only attend our event, but he also held our white flower as part of our ceremony, representing our hope that we will one day have a survivor of Alzheimer’s. We are proud Virginia is represented by a champion in Congress for the 150,000 Virginians living with Alzheimer’s.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking Rep. Connolly for his continued support in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Michelle Alonso, Vienna
