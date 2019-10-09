Editor: The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) would like to thank our loyal patrons for a half-century of support and helping us achieve another successful book sale.
Our 50th annual book sale was a banner year, raising over $55,000. The proceeds of our sales have been used to fund scholarships for women in local colleges; provide awards in science and math; and fund National AAUW programs, such as the Legal Advocacy Fund, campus initiatives to promote women in leadership roles, STEM initiatives, and the AAUW Work Smart programs.
Our branch has also funded four endowments, providing grants and fellowships for women pursuing graduate degrees. National AAUW is one of the world’s largest sources of funding for graduate women, providing more than $3.9 million in funding for fellowships and grants to 250 outstanding women. More information about these initiatives can be found on our Website at https://mclean-va.aauw.net.
We also thank our members (and, in many cases, our spouses) for their tireless work in preparing and organizing the book sale. This effort requires work to collect and collate the books, as well as staffing the book sale.
We appreciate the ongoing support of Sun Trust Bank (Vienna East) for providing space to collect and sort the books, the McLean Community Center for hosting our book sale, and Second Story Books for their continued support.
Deborah DeMasi, McLean
