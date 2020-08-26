Editor: Reading your recent article on the reaction of local legislators to the proposed redistricting constitutional amendment [Aug. 20], I was struck by the headline’s implication that opponents of the amendment see no “need” for such a thing.
Personally, I do see the need for some kind of amendment. I want one that lets a truly independent party draw our maps, not a partly legislator-controlled commission as proposed. I want one that bans political gerrymandering, as this amendment does not.
I say let’s vote “no” in November and demand that our elected officials give us truly fair districts in 2021, as well as creating a truly anti-gerrymandering amendment to protect Virginia in the decades to come.
Rachel Gatwood, Reston
