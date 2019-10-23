Editor: At the most recent monthly meeting of Arlington County Civic Federation, I had the misfortune of being the next person in line to ask a question of the housing experts’ panel when time ran out, so I never got my question asked or answered.
Actually, I had two questions.
First: If we’re trying to keep rent affordable in Arlington, why don’t we just ask landlords to lower their rents?
About 30 years ago, my wife, my three children and I moved from the house with the proverbial white picket fence on a main street into a house away from traffic. Then we rented out the old house to a lovely family, whose children grew up with mine, for just $1,000 a month.
Yes, that’s right – we rented a whole three-bedroom house in the suburbs for just $1,000 a month. A
After about 20 years, our lovely tenant passed the D.C. Bar exam and established his law practice, and over the course of a year, we gradually increased the rent to $2,000 a month, and that’s where it sits today. Our tenants do all the repairs and pay all the utilities, so we pay only real-estate taxes and insurance.
We created affordable housing. Why doesn’t everybody do that? Landlords, lower your rent! Join the struggle for a more affordable Arlington!
Second: Why not foster co-operative housing in Arlington?
In a non-equity co-op, the monthly house payments remain relatively constant for the life of the property, not the life of the loan.
I worked for seven years in the co-operative-housing world, first as executive director of Madison Community Co-op at University of Wisconsin, then as executive secretary of Michigan State University Student Housing Corp. in East Lansing, and I served seven years on the board of North American Students of Co-operation and two years on the board of National Association of Housing Co-ops.
Let me share the simple goal of consumer co-operatives: Co-ops buy in bulk for lower unit costs, and sell at cost (or cost-plus) to the members. Co-ops share the savings with their members.
The co-op houses that I founded (some we bought, others we rented) are now, after 50 years, still charging the same house payments as they did in 1969, adjusted for increasing costs of insurance, maintenance, taxes and utilities. As house loans get paid off, the central organization buys more houses.
We invented a half-dozen innovative financing methods – which led me to always say, if you think the floor plan is complicated, you should see the financing!
Nowadays, money is cheap, so it’s fine time to act.
Imagine we start a housing co-op this year, 2019, and then we charge the same prices for the next 50 years? Our progeny will thank us.
We plant trees for the next generation. Let’s start co-ops for them, also.
Jay Jacob Wind, Arlington
