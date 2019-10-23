Editor: It is crucial that the largest school system in the region has a proven leader and experienced teacher – K-12 – on its School Board. I know firsthand that person is Elaine Tholen.
How fortunate we are to have a bright, dynamic former teacher with substantive FCPS administrative experience ready for positive, effective leadership on the School Board.
As a pre-K-12 science educator, Tholen emphasized the critical areas of environmental education and student stewardship. As the program manager of the school system’s Get2Green, her impact went well beyond the classroom, impacting not just curriculum but practices across the school system, from facilities to food services to grounds. Starting and managing this program shows her initiative, tireless work ethic and collaboration skills.
Tholen has repeatedly shown us she is a leader. Currently, she demonstrates her considerable talents as director and treasurer for the Northern Virginia Soil and Water Conservation District. She also founded and co-chairs the Student Environmental Action Showcase, which for nine years in partnership with GMU has brought together hundreds of student environmental stewards from all over Northern Virginia to network and learn about careers and civic engagement.
Tholen has two sons who went all the way through FCPS, one graduating from Langley High School and one from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, where I worked as director of student services.
I urge all who want the best possible leadership for our School Board to vote and recruit your friends and neighbors to vote for Elaine Tholen on Nov. 5.
Shirley Bloomquist, Great Falls
