Editor: Yes, Katie Cristol, when it comes to the County Board pay raise, you are on the money.
Not only is a raise reasonable, given our county government’s hefty budget and long hours spent by County Board members doing the job, but most importantly, it encourages others to run for the board, now and in future years.
While we’re at it, let’s limit our County Board service to two four-year terms and work toward a mayoral form of government with district representatives, in keeping with Arlington’s booming growth from a rather bucolic county to a bustling big city.
Mark Riley, Arlington
