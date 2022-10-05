Editor: I usually don’t get much involved in local politics, but when it comes to the Arlington County Board, I will take a strong stand in fighting one-party rule.
To maintain the property-tax rate while property values soar means we endure a huge increase in taxes. This is nothing more than greed on the part of the board. And this is very tough for those of us who are retired.
Then, adding insult to injury, they give themselves a big raise and waste millions of dollars on things like a boathouse. Really?
And residents have complained about the arrogance of the County Board and their reluctance to listen to residents. Meanwhile, crime is soaring. What is the plan?
Time to throw out the incumbent County Board member who is up this year and get new blood.
Let’s get a true independent on the board. Adam Theo will be a welcome change to the board and the county. He listens to people, and won’t waste our money on boathouses and swimming pools. He strongly supports making housing more affordable.
Douglas LeComte, Arlington
