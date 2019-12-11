Editor: When it comes to leadership, I want bold and courageous.
A person who does not necessarily go along with the crowd, but rather one who is willing to buck the status quo. A person who is willing and does ask the tough question, to inform a policy discussion or to send it in another direction. A person, especially one who is a Democrat, that has the little guy in mind, not the big guy (who can take care of himself).
In this era of Arlington’s ongoing and seemingly never-ending “densification,” we need new blood, particularly a person willing to speak up and provide a counterbalance to Arlington’s big-business interests.
This emerging leader is Chanda Choun, running for the Democratic nomination for the County Board next June. Choun will emphasize managed growth, regional leadership, protecting the environment and affordable housing for the middle class and low-income families.
Mark Riley, Arlington
