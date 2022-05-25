Editor: The Arlington County government recently released its Missing Middle Draft Framework, based on nearly two years of formal community feedback. The proposal would benefit residents in three key ways.
• Missing Middle would make Arlington and the region more environmentally sustainable, while retaining standards for tree cover and runoff. Sprawling development has much greater ecological and climate impact. Blocking Missing Middle would fuel new sprawl, condemning swaths of trees and wildlife habitat. The status quo is an unsustainable future for Arlingtonians.
• Missing Middle would reduce upward pressure on housing prices. The median price for a new detached single-family home in Arlington is around $2 million. Multiplex units would be less expensive by using land more efficiently. Missing Middle would let more families live in neighborhoods rich with opportunities such as excellent public schools.
• Finally, more residents means more taxpayers and a stronger county budget. Moderately denser housing would require less physical infrastructure for residents, such as roads and utilities.
Arlingtonians have publicly discussed Missing Middle since at least 2016. To realize these benefits for its constituents, the County Board should approve Missing Middle without delay.
Luca Gattoni-Celli, Arlington
Gattoni-Celli is founder of YIMBYs of Northern Virginia.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.