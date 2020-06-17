Editor: It’s time to scrap the County Board’s arbitrary and unenforceable “one speaker per topic” rule.
As a former County Board member, an annual topic of conversation with colleagues was whether to modify the rules regarding public testimony, whether for public comment or in the context of specific agenda items. On occasion, we made changes, but one longtime rule has not changed: for Saturday morning public comment, “the board will hear only one speaker per topic.”
As demonstrated by the County Board’s confusing and inconsistent application of this rule during the June 13 “virtual” meeting, I’ve come to believe that this rule is both unfair and unworkable.
At a time of heightened frustration due to recent events – and the effective shutdown of traditional, in-person community engagement – the board chair and her colleagues had trouble applying the rule from the very first of some three dozen Arlingtonians who signed up to speak, many on police reform, “opening up the commissions” to allow virtual meetings, and safety protections for the county government’s front-line employees.
After the chair’s initial stern admonition, some who signed up simply withdrew; others were interrupted during their remarks with a “reminder” and still others spoke on broadly the same subject for their full two minutes without challenge.
Yet what was clear – despite the board’s head-spinning, on-again, off-again approach – every speaker, even on the same general topic, brought a unique, heartfelt perspective, as different as each of our residents.
All in the name of ensuring an efficient board meeting so the board may move quickly to “official business-agenda items,” the rule both chills community engagement and is impossible to objectively enforce.
Isn’t it worth two minutes of an elected official’s time to hear what one of his or her constituents has to say?
John Vihstadt, Arlington
Vihstadt served on the Arlington County Board from 2014-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.