Editor: I know we’re all tired of changing street names, but there’s another that shouldn’t be overlooked: Jefferson Street.
By now we’re all aware of the type of man Thomas Jefferson was. Do we want to honor him with a street and chance offending potential buyers, even visitors? Do we want Arlington represented as a place that overlooks what history has discovered?
It used to be named Longfellow Street, an inoffensive name. If we want to keep the J in the alphabet, maybe call it Juniper Street.
Is anyone else in favor of changing the name? If so, please contact the County Board.
Cindy La Covey, Arlington
