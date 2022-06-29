Editor: As prices at the pump spike due to the actions of bad oil actors like Russia, America is re-learning an all too familiar lesson. Every gallon of oil used to fuel our transportation sector moves the U.S. one mile forward and two miles back.
Petroleum is a global commodity, meaning gas prices are set by the international market, and the U.S. is vulnerable to domestic and international shocks. One of the most accessible and effective avenues to address this vulnerability is to move away from gas-powered vehicles entirely. Shifting to electric transportation will cut our oil use and play a critical role in strengthening America’s national security.
As a resident of Arlington, it’s heartening to see state Sen. Barbara Favola taking a strong stance on transportation electrification, an industry fueling job growth across the country.
This year, Sen. Favola defended the Advanced Clean Cars Program, a key piece of legislation passed in 2021 to accelerate transportation electrification in the commonwealth.
Sen. Favola also brought attention to the urgency of funding the Virginia Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. The rebate program was initially supposed to take effect Jan. 1, 2022. However, with opposition blocking funding for the bill in 2021 and 2022, the earliest the rebate could go into effect is now Jan. 1, 2024.
Now, more than ever, we need urgent action to expand electric transportation and fund the EV rebate program. I urge my fellow Virginians to contact their local representatives and make their voices heard.
Dakoury Godo-Solo, Arlington
Godo-Solo is a policy fellow at the Electrification Coalition.
