The families in Fairfax County, and more specifically those in the McLean and Langley pyramids, are mad, and we are not going to take it anymore.
The majority of the current Fairfax County School Board has lost its way. They want to spend millions of dollars on feel-good measures, instead of ensuring our children are going to school in safe and nurturing environments where teachers are paid well and not stuck in overcrowded classrooms.
Moreover, the majority of the current School Board is obsessed with the concept of “One Fairfax.” This program would water down high-performing schools by busing children to lower-performing ones.
Instead of investing money wisely, supporters of “One Fairfax” toss around a word salad of ideas like “equity” or “desegregation” or call families who happen to like their neighborhood schools racists.
Retiring School Board member Janie Strauss (and her hand-picked heir apparent, Elaine Tholen) ignore the fact that families work very hard across the county to ensure their children receive a world-class education. The leaders don’t care that home values will plummet (good-bye tax base!) if their socialist dream of ensuring everyone is “equal” in their eyes – equally ignorant, illiterate and unable to get good-paying jobs – comes to fruition.
Ensuring our children are educated and ready for adulthood is an imperative. Yes, folks on one side of the political aisle are more concerned with eliminating the use of plastic straws, dumping more trailers at our schools as a Band-Aid solution over a gaping chest wound, and spending millions of dollars on changing the names of schools to make them “feel better” rather than fixing the buildings themselves.
On Nov. 5, I implore you to vote for Cheryl Buford, Vinson Xavier Palathingal and Priscilla DeStefano for the three at-large seats for School Board and vote for Anastasia Karloutsos for the Dranesville District School Board seat.
Change the board, not the boundaries. Bring common sense and academic rigor back into the classroom.
Jo-Anne Sears, Falls Church
