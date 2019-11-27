Editor: The Sun Gazette’s recent article on the Arlington County Board eliminating income ceilings for affordable housing [Nov. 21] captured the controversy surrounding the recent elimination of the standing policy in an informative way.
As Arlington is starting to gentrify, there is a fear that some of the lower-income families, including people with disabilities, might be left behind.
Taking away the limit on the level of income an individual or family has in order to qualify for affordable housing might have some latent functions or dysfunctions that may not be revealed until the new policy is implemented.
The County Board came to this decision with the aim to expand the development of affordable housing so that it does not exclude anybody. Only time will tell if this new procedure will be effective, because having the requirements “deemed by the County Board” gives a lot of power to board members to make decisions without any specific rule of thumb, which could create problems – or it could be the perfect solution.
I am interested to see how this new plan is going to unfold. The reality seems to be that politics behind it are not all white and black.
Kate Schulte, Arlington
