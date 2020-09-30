Editor: The Sun Gazette was right to criticize Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand [“Another Misstep on TJ Admissions,” Editorial, Sept. 24], as his attack on merit-based admissions at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology would disproportionately harm Asian-American students.
In addition, Brabrand also recently wasted taxpayers’ money by paying Ibram X. Kendi – a left-wing radical who advocates totalitarianism – $20,000 to give an hour-long presentation on “anti-racism.”
Kendi advocates widescale discrimination against whites and Asians under the guise of “remedying” past discrimination against black people. In 2019, Kendi wrote a book claiming that “the only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
The sweeping discrimination Kendi advocates violates Supreme Court decisions such as Richmond v. J.A. Croson Co. (1989).
Hans Bader, Arlington
