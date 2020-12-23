Editor: I would like to comment of the imminent destruction of my great-great-uncle John E. Febrey’s house [“Rouse Estate Preservation Effort Appears to Be Failing,” Sun Gazette Dec. 17].
The house was built on approximately 173 acres in 1859 on land he had purchased from his father, Nicholas Febrey.
John E. Febrey was active in his community, as was all of the Febrey family. He was an early superintendent of schools, co-founder of Dulin Chapel in Falls Church and almoner of the poor in what was then Alexandria County. His farm by all accounts was one of the “ handsomest” in the county.
His older brother, Henry, and his son, William (my great-grandfather) were on the Board of Supervisors for many years.
The history of my family in very much intertwined with that of Arlington County. That relationship continues to this day.
It is too bad that an historic landmark can’t be saved. Too much of Arlington’s history already has given way to a bulldozer.
Michael Febrey, Darnestown, Md.
