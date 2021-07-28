[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: As a lifelong Republican who voted for Donald Trump twice, I’m truly dismayed by our party’s reliance on false narrative and grievance-driven politics.
I wish Trump had won, but he simply didn’t. He lost multiple recounts in battleground states. He lost an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the election. He lost no fewer than 86 election-fraud lawsuits, including rulings by 38 Republican judges.
I’d hate to see, in our upcoming statewide election, Virginia become a national embarrassment like Arizona. Arizona election auditors found 182 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast. The Arizona election “audit,” cloaked in secrecy, was supposed to conclude in April. I strongly suspect they’ve found nothing material and are working to concoct “inconsistencies” to muddy the debate, satisfying whoever’s paying them.
Virginians deserve a gubernatorial contest that’s an intellectually honest contest of ideas between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. The commonwealth has such a storied history, politically-speaking. Our state is the home of giant political intellects such as Jefferson, Madison, Mason, Henry, etc. We would dishonor them and diminish ourselves to let Virginia become Arizona.
John Christmas, Alexandria
