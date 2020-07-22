Editor: As the nation grapples with several crises – including racism, the coronavirus and a struggling economy – it is important to remember that several of these concerns are not unique to the U.S.
More specifically, COVID-19 has devastated the entire international community, proving that pandemics have no borders.
While media coverage has focused heavily on the U.S response, COVID-19 is a global pandemic, meaning that cases anywhere in the world are a threat to the health of Americans.
The fast spread of COVID-19, along with some of the world’s botched responses to it, proves the need to invest in global responses to future pandemics, something the Global Health Security Act aims to do.
The bill’s sponsor, U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th), explained that many nations are “underprepared to manage or control outbreaks.” For many developing countries, whose health-care systems were already underfunded, COVID-19 has caused the system to collapse, such as in Yemen.
The World Bank has estimated that between 40 and 60 million people will fall into global poverty because of COVID-19, setting back years of progress that have stemmed from poverty-reduction efforts.
Both Sens. Kaine and Warner of Virginia have proved themselves to be allies of the world’s poor, and in order to continue global progress post-COVID-19, it is crucial that they both co-sponsor the Global Health Security Act.
Isabel Brittin, McLean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.