Editor: With Election Day now approaching, we feel compelled to remind our fellow Arlingtonians of an important right they have – the right to undo the Democratic primary mistake with a write-in vote for our current commonwealth’s attorney, Theo Stamos.
We were strong supporters of Stamos’s record of excellence during the primary campaign and throughout her storied career. She has been a tireless public servant that enforced the law fairly and with compassion. The hundreds of thousands of outside dollars spent by her opponent in the primary created a false and misleading picture of public safety and justice in Arlington.
Voters now have had several months to pause and look around them and ask themselves a question: Will we be a safer and more functional community a year from now, under an ideologue and advocate with no courtroom experience, than we are now?
If you answer that question honestly, you will write in Theo Stamos’s name to remain our commonwealth’s attorney.
Dawn and Stephen Pietropaoli, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.