Editor: John Reeder noted the importance of “on-the-job respect and good treatment” in keeping teachers from being “stressed” and leaving their jobs. [Letter, Sept. 15].
But teachers face classroom disruptions and disrespect due to misguided policies backed by the leaders of some teachers unions.
For example, the California Teachers Association backed a state law that prevents students from being suspended for willful defiance. As a result, more students defy teachers and disrupt class. Some disruptive students go on to attack teachers. Violence against teachers has risen since 2007; more than 220,000 teachers are physically attacked every year.
Some union leaders want to restrict school discipline to fight the “school-to-prison pipeline” or cut black suspension rates. But restricting school discipline harms black students most, according to a 2017 study. Blacks who disrupt class are often in heavily black classes or schools. And the victims of black offenders are typically other black people. Violent crime is disproportionately black-on-black, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Curbing suspensions widens the black-white achievement gap, according to Professor Joshua Kinsler. A 2017 University of Arkansas study found suspensions improve the test scores of suspended students. Suspensions discourage misbehavior that can lead to incarceration and underachievement.
Hans Bader, Arlington
