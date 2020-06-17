Editor: As communities across America begin to reopen businesses and rebuild some semblance of normality, those living in extreme poverty around the globe don’t have the luxury to worry about when they’ll be able to get a haircut or visit their favorite bar. For those in extreme poverty, the struggle is far from over.
Extreme poverty typically is categorized as living on less than about $2 a day with a severe deprivation of basic human needs.During times where funding and resources becomes increasingly scarce, as is the case across the world today, people living in extreme poverty feel the heaviest shocks of the crisis.
Many that fit into this category lack healthcare and reliable access to food and clean water, effectively increasing their chances to contract and spread the virus in their communities.
In the most recent congressional relief package, less than 1 percent of the approved relief funds were allocated towards the international response to COVID-19.
American lawmakers need to recognize the importance of seeing the fight against COVID-19 as a global cooperative effort instead of a strictly domestic one. Not only is the U.S. in a position to provide significant support to other countries that can’t effectively protect all their citizens, but American exports and national security will improve should conditions in other countries improve.
It’s time to think about the bigger picture as we reassess daily life and consider how quickly it can all be taken away.
Nathan Charles, Arlington
