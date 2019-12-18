Editor: In his recent letter [“State Government Should Drop Israel Ties”], Michael Beer’s eagerness to condemn another country is quite apparent, and fails to see the bigger picture.
The Virginia Israel Advisory Authority (VIAB) is a government agency that helps Israeli companies, known for their exceptional technological advances, build and grow their U.S. operations in Virginia. While Israel’s state policies may not please Mr. Beer, Virginia is eager to welcome business and the jobs they bring from the global community as a whole; the 32 other countries that he cites as having larger economies are welcome to (and probably do) propose their own lobbying arm.
The trade deficit with Israel, of so much stated concern to Mr. Beer, is not unique to Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East; US trade deficits exist with many countries, even those with whom our values are not as closely shared.
Mr. Beer’s contention that Palestinian-Israelis do not benefit from this advisory group does not align with the obvious Palestinian desire to participate in the Israeli economy. Now, if only Palestinian leaders would recognize the Jewish state and stop rocket attacks, peace could be achieved to allow greater prosperity for all.
Mr. Beer’s assertion that Israel has “officially become an apartheid state” is nonsense. Jews and non-Jews are both represented in its parliament, and both Israel and the U.S. struggle with the challenges in racial and immigration issues. Israel’s actions as the only Jewish state among many hostile neighbors reflect the nation’s significant existential struggle; who gave Mr. Beer the right to judge them?
Edie Alexander, McLean
