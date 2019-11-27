Editor: The Nov. 28 Sun Gazette editorial asked whether Democrats in Richmond will sell out good-government principles and reject a constitutional amendment on redistricting in the 2020 session.
There are plenty of non-partisan groups that support the bipartisan redistricting commission that will once again stand for a vote in the 2020 General Assembly, and we plan to hold our elected officials’ feet to the fire on this one. There are also a number of Democratic legislators who have vowed to do the right thing and vote for the constitutional amendment that will create Virginia’s first redistricting commission and the enabling legislation that will bring sunshine to the map-making process, dragging it out from the smoke-filled deal-making backrooms of yore.
Gerrymandering – drawing voting-district borders with partisan intent – is akin to writing special rules for the home team. As Brent Tarter in “Gerrymanders” so eloquently analogized: It is no different from allowing the home team four strikes per out and four outs per inning, but limiting the visiting team to three strikes and three outs. The visiting team could still theoretically win, but the visitors are at a serious disadvantage.
Gerrymandering doubles as an incumbent-protection plan and suffocates good governance.
Voters want legislators who win their seat based on the power of their ideas and not on their map-drawing skills. I would like to believe that the Democratic leadership is getting this message.
Jackie Rivas, Arlington
