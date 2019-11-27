Editor: Gov. Northam recently visited Israel, ostensibly to promote trade. His visit was coordinated with the assistance of the Virginia Israel Advisory Authority, which is a state-government entity with a budget of $215,000 per year.
Israel is the only country to have its own taxpayer-funded lobbying arm in Virginia. This is inappropriate use of state tax dollars on many levels.
Whatever you may have thought in the past about supporting Israel, the situation has changed, and can no longer justify the advisory authority:
• The Virginia trade deficit with Israel has become worse, in part because of the VIAA.
• Last year, Israel changed its constitution to officially become an apartheid state with second-class citizenship for large swaths of its citizens.
• Palestine and Palestinian-Israelis are not benefiting from this advisory group.
There are 32 other countries with larger economies [than Israel] that could all be laying a strong claim to having a Virginia advisory authority/board. We cannot get in this game of subsidizing ethnic-heritage groups fighting over which will have a state-funded advisory board. It will create a mess. Let us end this bad precedent and swiftly abolish the entity.
Democrats said that things will change in Richmond in January. But members of Arlington’s legislative delegation have been unwilling to support abolition of the advisory authority, and currently, it doesn’t look like this reprehensible boondoggle will be a part of the change.
Michael Beer, Arlington
