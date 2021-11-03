[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: Our bees are in danger. Nearly one-quarter of all native bee species are at risk of extinction. This can be blamed on a number of factors, but a leading one is neonicotinoids.
Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a pesticide that interferes with bees’ brains, makes it harder for them to find their way back to their hives, and ultimately kills them.
There is a solution to this problem. We need to stop using neonic pesticides. The states of Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine already have banned the consumer use of neonicotinoid pesticides. Virginia needs to follow suit in banning the use of neonics.
Bees play an extraordinarily important role in the ecosystem. When pollinators go extinct, other species will follow them.
Max Wengroff, Arlington
Wengroff is writing on behalf of Environment Virginia.
