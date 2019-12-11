Editor: When thinking about their recent election losses, certain Virginia Republicans should now consider what they’ve done to folks like John and Renee Thoburn and Oliver North. Maybe they should make the song by Tim McGraw – “Humble and Kind” – an integral aspect of their character.
These are the people who were responsible for destroying the lives of the Thoburns, and they chose to vote for the throw-away candidacy of Marshall Coleman rather than their own Republican nominee (North).
Now these same Republicans get to sit in their much deserved time-out chair and watch as the orchestra of the Democratic Party enjoys its well-deserved victory.
I doubt these Republicans learned their lesson about arrogance, but at least now they’ll be on the sidelines of change, while those much more deserving than them now take the lead in Virginia.
Dave Minyard, Vienna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.