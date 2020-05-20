Editor: I am sure it’s extremely hard to capture all the things that could be touched on in the recent Sun Gazette article about the life of Bill Cervenac – or “Mr. C,” as they would call him. He was certainly for some an inspiration, a compatriot, an example of what true volunteerism is all about.
Although his methods were a little different from the norm, he certainly did whatever was needed to make sure that each kid on the field, to each kid on the court, to a running of the league, was never ever compromised.
Cervenak and Bill Murphy each died in recent weeks. Both were Vienna Little League managers, coaches and presidents, and coached other youth sports in Vienna as well.
For me, losing both Bills is really a time for true self-reflection. It’s a time to remember real people who will give without taking and were in it not for their own kids’ benefit, but for the hundreds, if not thousands, of lives they touched.They represent what is true and reflects the true spirit.
It’s unfortunate that these people, these role models (not for kids, but for adults) are becoming extinct. The world needs more of them.
Russell Pahl, Vienna
Pahl was a longtime coach and administrator with Vienna Little League.
