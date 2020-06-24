Editor: The Vienna town government is planning on spending an additional $14 million to create a new police headquarters.
Twenty-three other James Madison High School alumni and I are calling on town leaders to halt the project until the Town Council launches a formal commission and engages in meaningful dialogue with the community to discuss the best way forward with regard to public safety.
We have been in contact with the Town Council for the last few weeks, but with no hope of halting on our own, we have created a Change.org petition that has started the conversation among the residents of our beloved Vienna.
Vienna has long been silent, and thus complicit, about racism within our community and beyond. Racial injustice is here and now, and all of us must be an integral part of combating it. The re-examination is long overdue.
We want the town government to uphold its stated promise to “support your desire, your need to do something that peacefully honors George Floyd and seeks positive change,” by halting the decision on this project until we have meaningful, black-led, community-wide conversation about racial justice and policing in Vienna.
Never Shahs, Vienna
