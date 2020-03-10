Editor: In response to “Vienna Council Advances Three Sidewalk Projects” [Feb. 27], I think that the Vienna Town Council should go through with the remaining two sidewalk projects.
Maud Robinson generously donated the money for a project such as adding (needed) sidewalks all throughout town, and we are on a time crunch. It doesn’t make sense to wait around for the few people who oppose the project, because we will soon lose the money.
Not only will adding the sidewalks be beneficial for public safety, but it will also enhance the community. Adding sidewalks throughout town will allow people to walk in their neighborhoods more and to be outside. It will give people more freedom to get to know their neighbors, and feel like a community.
A lot of people in the Northern Virginia area are very detached from their community, and don’t get to know the people they live next to. This creates isolation and suspicion among neighbors.
Adding sidewalks is a move in the right direction to giving people a sense of community, and the town should utilize the money that was donated for a project such as this while we still can.
Christina Hoehner, Vienna
