Editor: Opposing the Arlington County government’s misapplied and unacceptably destructive stream-construction and associated deforestation projects infers voting NO on the stormwater bond referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.
And probably the same for the parks bond, as well.
Neither deserves funding if the county government’s plan is to continue clear-cutting irreplaceable native forest on parkland, like they’ve been doing for years now under parks director Jane Rudolph.
What are we, a struggling developing nation of slash-and-burn subsistence farmers and natural-resource exploiters? We’ve certainly passed the threshold of a throwaway-resource society, at any rate.
Rod Simmons, Arlington
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Latest from DPR is it can stop destruction of fragile park land by adolescents riding mountain bikes. Time for Jane Rudolph to go. The there's County Board Chair Libby Garvey who is on the Board of a non-profit that promotes recreational bicycling for adolescents.
