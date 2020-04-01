Editor: There are a large number of viewers who tune in each week to watch the long-running show “Survivor.”
Every week, the show ends with the voting off of one of the cast members. Voting is usually controlled by a coalition of the contestants.
The votes are not based on the ideas or strong contributions that the targeted contestant has made; they are usually cast against those who are strongest threats to win. As part of the coalition, you are guaranteed to remain on the show even if you are the weakest contributor.
How would you like it if your local town election was being conducted in the same fashion?
This happened in the last Vienna election, and is occurring again in advance of the May 5 election for mayor and three vacancies on the Town Council.
The forming of these coalitions is perfectly legal, and is being done by people I know and respect. But I don’t feel it is in the best interest of the town.
Vienna has earned an excellent reputation and is a destination that families covet. It has been accomplished by individuals with differing opinions coming together and agreeing on a path to best establish, and continue, a common value.
A coalition of candidates is a power play that is not in the best interest of the town. The group’s opinion for the future of Vienna might be appropriate, but will not allow for any differing opinions – and also will eliminate candidates that possibly could be the carriers of the best options for our future.
To ensure that Vienna maintains its stature, my opinion is to vote for individuals with great, diverse ideas, not for those who find it impossible to campaign on their own ideas and initiatives.
Billy Thompson
Vienna
