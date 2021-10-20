[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: Over the past year, it has become very unfashionable to support the police, as Democrats call for “Defund the Police” initiatives across the country.
The “Defund the Police” movement even made its way to Virginia this year in our gubernatorial election.Terry McAuliffe accepted endorsements from groups that support defunding the police, and then yelled at a sheriff who asked him about those endorsements.
Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin has been endorsed by the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police, which represents more than 6,600 law-enforcement officers in Virginia. Youngkin also has been endorsed by the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association, the Virginia Law Enforcement Sheriff’s Association, the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, and by 50 sheriffs from throughout the commonwealth.
It’s clear that Glenn Youngkin is the pick of Virginia law enforcement. Let’s honor the sacrifices and work of our police by supporting the candidate that supports them.
Kelly Loggins, Arlington
