Editor: As one of her constituents, I attended U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s Feb. 8 town-hall meeting to ask her a question important to me. Unfortunately, Rep. Wexton’s response was disturbing.
I asked how she could vote to impeach President Trump when he had been denied due process, his basic constitutional right, and when she had heard only one side of the case – the Democrats’ side.
Rep. Wexton answered that she thought the president had received due process, because his lawyer was allowed to hear the testimonies Adam Schiff conducted in the secret closed hearings.
That, my fellow Virginians, is not due process. No matter how Rep. Wexton feels about President Trump, he was denied basic constitutional rights in the House impeachment process.
The Constitution gives every American the right to face accusers. The Democrats denied President Trump this right, and they still have not released the name of his accuser. The president was not allowed to call any of his own witnesses, while the Democrats were allowed to call 18 witnesses in the House proceedings.
It is alarming that Rep. Wexton thinks the president received due process, and one reason why she needs to be voted out on Nov. 3.
Shelley Oberlander, Lovettsville
