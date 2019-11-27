Editor: As I watch the progress of the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail bridge crossing over Lee Highway in East Falls Church, I write to recognize the benefits this bridge will provide to neighborhoods and those passing by on their way east toward Washington or west toward Purcellville.
I enjoy biking, and the W&OD Trail and those intersecting or nearby generally are the safer alternative to biking on county roads, especially those with shared bike lanes. While the trail is increasingly busier with walkers, runners, strollers and bicyclists, it is still a valuable asset in Northern Virginia.
The bridge over Lee Highway will enhance the experience of all trail users, while reducing the danger all face when trying to cross Lee Highway within the crosswalks.
I applaud the effort and look forward to using the completed bridge in coming months.
Quin Hazzard, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.