Editor: The following was sent to U.S. Sen. Mark Warner:
I appreciate your response to my inquiry about the murders in Uvalde, Texas.
I assume that you and Sen. Kaine will make a joint statement and/or appearance to express your outrage and strong desire to continue working with all your Senate colleagues to enact common-sense gun-safety laws.
As an elected official with strong Second Amendment bona-fides, you are in an excellent position to advocate for gun-safety laws that do not and will not infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.
Thank you for your ongoing leadership on this critical and too often murderous issue.
Mark Riley, Arlington
