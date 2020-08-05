Letter: When we “build back better” after this pandemic, we must be sure we have a strong and accessible health-care system, not only because it is the right of all Americans, but also because it is a necessity for the security of our nation.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton is committed to building a financially strong and resilient national health-care system capable of rapidly responding to any crisis. She has fought to protect people with pre-existing conditions and to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program. She has worked to support Medicare and Medicaid, and has led in the fight to reduce costs of healthcare and prescription drugs. All of these are necessary elements of a strong, viable healthcare system.
When health-care providers cannot even obtain sufficient personal protective equipment and testing is unavailable or ineffective because of delayed results, we have massive failure. This economy has taken the worst hit in history because our nation was not equipped with a coordinated health-care response or the system in place to deliver that level of service.
There is no question in my mind that a stronger health-care system must be at the top of our national priorities. We need leaders in place like Wexton who can help build for the future.
Roxaneh Chamlou, McLean
