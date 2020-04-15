Editor: In these most turbulent of times, we look to our leaders for guidance, compassion and action when addressing the needs of our citizens.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) has shown such leadership and legislative accomplishments in this session of Congress. I have watched as she has worked with both sides of the aisle to build support for legislation to address common-sense solutions to the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wexton joined with the Northern Virginia delegation to improve small-businesses access to the Paycheck Protection Program. With Reps. Beyer and Connolly, she reached out to more than a dozen Virginia lending institutions to discuss issues related to the loan program. Without such intervention, the loans will not operate effectively.
I have never seen a new member of Congress rise to the top and reach out to members of both parties so quickly. Based on her first term, I believe we can count on Rep. Wexton to aggressively address the needs of the 10th District.
Nancy Hopkins, Vienna
