Editor: Where is the outrage? When will your editorial writers finally have the courage to sound the alarm about the carnage taking place and condemn the lack of common-sense gun safety laws? How much longer will they be cowed by the National Rifle Association and its money?
For example, why is the NRA giving Virginia Republican legislators $200,000 for their re-election efforts? Is it because they scuttled the discussion of common-sense gun-safety legislation proposed by Gov. Northam in a recent special session of the legislature?
That is the same NRA that is being investigated for laundering Russian money and corruption at its highest levels.
According to a CNN study, since 2009 there have been 288 school shootings in the U.S. During the same time period, in Canada, two shootings; in France, two; in Germany, one; in Japan, zero; in Italy, zero; and in the UK, zero. For the U.S., that is 57 times as many school shootings as other major industrial countries.
How many more children have to die? How many more mass shootings?
This is not an argument about Second Amendment rights. This is about life or death. This is about being able to go to school or out in the public and knowing you will be safe.
I repeat, where is the outrage?
Fariborz S. Fatemi, McLean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.