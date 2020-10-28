Editor: Virginia’s 8th Congressional District is full of people who acknowledge the reality of climate change. We know the science — we are in a crisis, and need immediate action to preserve our planet for future generations.
So we elect representatives who we believe will champion the fight against it, like U.S. Rep. Don Beyer. He seems like we could want on the issue – someone who says he listens to the science, has promised to fight U.S. emissions, and serves as a co-chair on the New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force.
So why, over the entire course of his tenure in Congress, has Beyer taken thousands of dollars in contributions from Dominion Energy every year?
Hold those who speak for us accountable: you can’t fight for environmental justice with fossil-fuel money in your pocket. Rep. Beyer must cut ties with coal, oil and natural-gas firms before he can honestly say he “wants to leave this world better than he found it.”
Katya Little, Arlington
