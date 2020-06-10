Editor: I just renewed my Virginia registration for a hybrid vehicle, and I discovered that as of July 1, our fair state penalizes drivers who drive fuel-efficient or electric vehicles with a “highway-usage fee.” Details of the new fee are available on DMV’s Website.
The additional fee will be levied to compensate for the loss of revenue such vehicles contribute via the tax on gasoline or diesel fuels. The fee for an electric vehicle is fixed at $88.20. The fee for a fuel-efficient vehicle, including a hybrid, is calculated by a formula comparing the fuel-efficient vehicle’s estimated contribution to fuel tax compared to the fuel tax paid by a vehicle that averages 23.7 miles per gallon.
We all recognize that the state is losing tax revenue due to recent conditions, and such revenue is needed for transportation and infrastructure. However, during this time when most are driving less, one could argue that it would be better to increase the fuel tax rather than legislate a disincentive for those who contribute to reduced fossil-fuel consumption.
While I recognize a fuel-tax increase could produce additional economic stress for some residents, the fact is Virginia’s gasoline tax of 16.2 cents per gallon is well below the U.S. average of 29.15 cents and near the bottom of the range among states of 14.65 cents to 57.6 cents.
William Johnson, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.