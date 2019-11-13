Editor: As a local resident, I cheered for the Washington Nationals during the World Series – not because I am a baseball fan, but because they are my home team, and as a coach and former athlete, I appreciated how hard it was to “fight that fight.”
The victory has been kept alive thanks to media coverage, a parade, much fan gear, free posters and commemorative Metro cards, all reminiscent of when the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup.
Like the Capitals before them, the Nationals deserved the recognition and celebration. Yet, as a local girls basketball coach, I am deeply disappointed that the local region has not given the Washington Mystics similar recognition.
They fought an equally hard fight and brought home the WNBA championship, but there were no commemorative Metro cards, press coverage dipped after a few days, free posters from media outlets did not flood the city and local stores offer virtually no fan gear.
Even worse, their hockey colleagues – owned by the same company – failed to mention them in a tweet about hometown champions.
Celebrating champions is about celebrating the home team. It’s a sad day when we don’t celebrate them equally. It also sends the message that female athletes and female sports don’t matter.
“Fighting the fight” is not about the specific sport or the gender of the athletes, nor is celebrating champions. Yet for D.C.’s women’s sports teams, the fight is clearly not finished.
Stacey Pine, Alexandria
